August 14, 2025 - 4:34 PM

BREAKING: DSS Arrests Notorious Bandit Leader Mamuda in Kwara

CrimeSecurity
— By: Hassan Haruna

Kwara map

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Abubakar Abba, popularly known as Mamuda, a feared bandit leader accused of terrorising communities in Kwara and Niger States, especially around the Kainji area.

Authorities say Mamuda was behind several attacks, kidnappings, and killings in the region.

Investigations show he was once a member of the Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram faction before moving to the North West and becoming deeply involved in banditry.

Source confirmed to The News Chronicle on Thursday that his arrest followed weeks of intelligence-led operations aimed at capturing high-profile criminals.

Mamuda is now in custody as security agencies continue to investigate his network and activities.

