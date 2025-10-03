spot_img
October 3, 2025 - 4:35 PM

BREAKING: Court Orders Police to Halt Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

— By: Hassan Haruna

The Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, has ordered the Nigeria Police Force and Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun to maintain the status quo in the controversial tinted glass permit case.

The court, in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025 warned the police against enforcing or altering the disputed policy until the matter is resolved, stressing that disobedience would amount to contempt.

This ruling follows a warning from the Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), which accused the police of disregarding the rule of law by enforcing the policy despite pending suits in Abuja and Warri challenging its legality.

