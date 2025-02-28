BREAKING: Court Orders All Members Of Lagos Assembly To Be Included In Obasa’s Suit

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit filed by Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro has also adjourned the case till March 7 to hear all pending applications.

Recall that Hon. Obasa had approached the court to challenge his removal by at least 36 of his colleagues on January 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, in the application dated February 12, 2025, and filed by his lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, the claimant stated that he was removed from his position on January 13, 2025, by 36 lawmakers while he was out of the country.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo, is leading Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Bimbo Akeredolu, and other lawyers to represent Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, is leading Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Muiz Banire, and other counsels to represent the 36 lawmakers, while Senior Advocates, Olu Daramola and Dada Awosika, are representing other parties seeking to be joined in the suit.

Details shortly…