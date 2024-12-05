Borno Deputy Governor, Passengers Survive Plane Engine Fire

Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, the Deputy Governor of Borno State, and over 100 passengers narrowly escaped tragedy when a Max Air flight experienced an engine fire shortly after taking off from Maiduguri International Airport.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday as the plane, headed to Abuja, suffered an engine failure caused by a bird strike about 10 minutes into the flight.

The pilot and crew quickly executed an emergency landing back at Maiduguri Airport, preventing disaster.

A Max Air staff member, speaking anonymously, confirmed the incident on Thursday. “Shortly after takeoff, the plane struck a bird mid-air, leading to an engine fire.

The pilot responded swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone on board,” the staff member said.

Passengers were understandably shaken, with many choosing to retrieve their luggage and head home rather than continue with the journey.

However, Max Air quickly arranged for another plane from Kano to transport willing passengers, including the Deputy Governor, safely to Abuja.

The damaged aircraft remains grounded at Maiduguri Airport for repairs, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Airport authorities praised the crew’s professionalism in handling the situation and reassured travelers of their commitment to safety.

