September 8, 2025 - 1:03 PM

Borno Attack: President Tinubu Orders Military to Review Security Operations

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

President Tinubu Orders Military to Review Security Operations After Borno Attack
President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Nigerian Armed Forces to review their security operations and deploy advanced military hardware and surveillance equipment to eliminate terrorist groups across the country.

The directive follows a deadly terrorist attack in Darajamal community, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, which claimed many lives.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman Stanley Nkwocha, described the incident as a great loss to both Borno State and the nation.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots,” Shettima said. “These deaths have left the entire nation in grief, but we are confident that justice will be served.”

He expressed confidence in the military’s ability to defeat insurgents, citing President Tinubu’s approval for the purchase of additional drones and the review of military strategies.

The Vice President also noted that the federal government is considering the establishment of state police, stressing that some states require security units familiar with local terrain and culture to effectively fight insecurity at the grassroots level.

Shettima assured the Borno State government and affected families of the federal government’s continued support and offered prayers for the victims.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

