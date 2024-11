Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed that the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport is on track to begin full international operations by January 2025, following President Bola Tinubu’s approval.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude for the upgrade and pledged the state’s support to ensure its timely completion.

The project is expected to boost Borno’s economy and enhance global travel and trade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...