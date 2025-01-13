Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Kill Over 40 Farmers and Fishermen in Borno

At least 40 farmers and fishermen were killed in Dumba community near Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, during an attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP militants.

Community sources confirmed the incident on Monday, reporting that several people remain missing. Prof. Usman Tar, Borno’s Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, also issued a statement confirming the attack.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum strongly condemned the incident, calling on the Nigerian Armed Forces to intensify efforts to track and neutralize the attackers. He expressed his sympathies to the victims’ families and assured the public that the attack would be thoroughly investigated, with necessary actions taken.

The government stated that the victims had ventured outside the designated safe zones established by security agencies and entered areas still considered unsafe due to the presence of militants. Governor Zulum urged residents to adhere strictly to safety guidelines and avoid unsafe areas.

“The government has clearly marked safe zones for farming and other economic activities,” he said. “Citizens should avoid areas where terrorists may still be active.”

Despite the tragic incident, the governor commended the Armed Forces for their ongoing efforts to secure large areas for safe resettlement and farming.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...