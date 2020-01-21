Boko Haram cuts Maiduguri off power grid

Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State is without electricity after Boko Haram insurgents cut off power supply from the national electricity grid.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), confirmed in a statement on Monday, that the insurgents had damaged the electricity equipment serving the state capital and its environs.

Ndidi Mbah, TCH spokesperson said the agency was making efforts to restore electricity supply in the area as soon as possible.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby informs the public that Maiduguri and its environs have been cut off from the National Grid since January 17, 2020, due to damages to TCN’s equipment by insurgents,” Mbah said.

“The incident affected the 330kV transmission line between Maiduguri and Damaturu. Also, the Damboa – Maiduguri 132kV transmission line has equally been disconnected from the grid for some time, for the same reason.

“TCN has located the fault on the Maiduguri – Damaturu line and has arranged to repair the line. Bulk electricity would be restored to Maiduguri on or before January 20, 2020.

“TCN pledges to continue to work to ensure bulk electricity transmission and grid expansion nationwide. The company wishes to use this opportunity to commend the Nigeria Armed Forces for their continued support especially in areas prone to insecurity.

“TCN regrets inconveniences caused by this problem to electricity consumers in the affected areas.”

Reports indicate that the insurgents have carried out a series of attacks on villages located along a major road, Damaturu-Maiduguri, in the last one month.

People have reported several on social media how the road has become a death trap and have urged commuters to avoid that stretch. Maiduguri is the birthplace of the decade-old insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

The crisis has extended beyond Nigeria across the wider Lake Chad region. Cameroon’s Far North region has had its fair share of deadly attacks as has Niger and Chad.