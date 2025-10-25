Boko Haram Adopts Drone Warfare, Zulum Urges Immediate Government Action

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has urged the Federal Government to urgently review Nigeria’s air safety and defence systems after Boko Haram terrorists reportedly used a drone to attack a military base in Mafa Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists in Mafa on Friday, Governor Zulum expressed serious concern over the insurgents’ growing use of technology, describing the use of drones by terrorists as a dangerous development and a major threat to national security.

“This is very alarming. I was informed that drones were used in the attack at Dikwa, and now again in Mafa. The increasing use of drones by non state actors is a serious concern for the whole country. We must act quickly to stop the spread and use of armed drones,” Zulum said.

He explained that the terrorists’ ability to use drones shows a serious weakness in Nigeria’s air defence, and called for stronger measures to secure the nation’s airspace and borders.

“This problem is not limited to Borno State. Our borders and airspace must be better protected. This is the right time for our security agencies to strengthen air defence capabilities to stop terrorists from using drones,” the governor added.

Zulum also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their continued efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He urged residents to support the military by remaining alert and reporting any suspicious movements or activities.

“We came here to comfort the victims and rebuild people’s confidence. I urge residents to stay vigilant and share credible information with the Armed Forces. The Civilian Joint Task Force should also continue working closely with the military,” he said.

The governor revealed that there had been intelligence warnings about a possible attack in Mafa, which were shared with security authorities.

He called for better coordination between the state and federal governments, the military, and other security agencies to address any internal issues.

“There might be elements of sabotage that need to be identified and dealt with. We shouldn’t blame each other — instead, we must unite to solve this problem,” Zulum concluded.