Boat Capsizes on River Niger, Eight Confirmed Dead, Over 200 Passengers Affected

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a boat accident early Friday morning along the Dambo-Ebuchi section of the River Niger.

The boat, owned by Musa Dangana, was carrying over 200 passengers, including market women and farm laborers, to the Katcha weekly market when it capsized.

Eyewitnesses reported that the tragedy threw everyone on board into the river. Local divers have since been working tirelessly to recover the victims, with eight bodies recovered so far.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities strive to find the remaining passengers, according to report.

This incident comes just weeks after a similar boat accident on October 1, 2024, on the Muwo Gbajibo River in Mokwa Local Government Area, which also claimed many lives.

Preliminary findings indicate that none of the passengers wore life jackets, which likely contributed to the high casualty rate.

While authorities have yet to release an official statement, an investigation into the cause of the accident is expected.

Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said he could not yet confirm the incident but added that the agency’s representative in the area had been contacted for verification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...