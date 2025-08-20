spot_img
August 20, 2025

Bitcoin Drops as Inflation Worries and Tech Stock Sell-offs Weigh on Market

BusinessFinance
— By: Ken Ibenne

Bitcoin fell under $113,000 during midweek trading as profit-taking increased throughout the cryptocurrency market.

The pioneer digital asset dropped below its 50day Exponential Moving Average of $114,903 and also broke below a critical uptrend line that had supported its rise starting in April.

 

Bitcoin registered its first monthly loss since March following four consecutive months of increases. Selling pressure increased close to the $125,000 resistance level even if the cryptocurrency soared by almost 66% from its annual lows to a peak of $124,517 on August 14. This opposition matched fresh worries about U.S. inflation since a stronger-than-expected Producer Price Index dampened expectations for steep rate reductions.

 

Bitcoin’s retracement reflected bigger weakness in risk assets, especially U.S. technology equities. Analysts observe that, notwithstanding its image as “digital gold,” Bitcoin still acts like a risk-sensitive commodity. Technical indicators support this pessimistic mood; the Relative Strength Index drops to 41 and the MACD signals a negative crossover, both pointing to flagging momentum.

 

The News Chronicle understands that the sale of more than $500 million worth of Bitcoin in one day set off a part of sharp fall and shook investors and sparked further selling pressure. Bitcoin sank to an overnight low of $112,580 as a result of the sudden rush to sell leveraged positions, a 9.5 percent fall from its recent peak. Additionally, under strain, ether fell into a support band between $4,100 and $4,000.

 

Still, experts say the drop is not a structural failure but rather a good adjustment following a sharp runup earlier in the year. Bitcoin had risen almost 40% from its low of $81,975 in February to its August high, an increase mostly driven by institutional investment. Although this has somewhat softened as altcoins draw new attention, Bitcoin still owns a commanding 58 percent market share for cryptocurrencies.

 

Bitcoin has a market value of $2.26 trillion, which emphasizes its strength even as trading volumes drop to $66 billion. Many believe the most recent drop to be consolidation near distribution levels where big players often profit rather than wholesale panic selling. As economic signs keep influencing investor mood, traders are ready for more volatility at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

