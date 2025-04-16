Bimbo Ademoye Vows Legal Action Against YouTube Channels for Content Theft

Nollywood actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye has called out several YouTube channels for allegedly using her movie title and poster without authorization.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Nollywood star expressed her deep frustration over the issue, revealing that the infringing channels had been circulating her film materials for days.

She identified the channels as Nollynew Series TV and Nolly Specials, urging fans and followers to help report them.

In her statement, Ademoye said:

“Enough is enough! I hate that I have to do this, but my blood, sweat, tears, hard work, money, sleepless nights will not be enjoyed by someone else! As it is now, there are already two channels that have stolen my title and my poster for about 2–3 days now.

It is very unfair that we’d work day and night and one evil demon would come and reap where they didn’t sow. This time, I will not take it.”

She further mentioned the widespread issue of content piracy in the industry, citing an incident where she tried to watch a movie by fellow filmmaker Biodun Stephen, only to find over 40 fake uploads using her poster.

Ademoye also mentioned AYODEJI Films and a yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian TV station, stating she’s willing to escalate the issue and even involve Ghanaian authorities if necessary.

“I’d do whatever it takes to bring you guys down. Let the battle begin. If I have to tag the office of @officialjdmahama to ensure this stops, I will. Enough is enough,” she wrote.

The actress reaffirmed her commitment to protecting her intellectual property and announced plans to collaborate with authorities to bring down the offending platforms.