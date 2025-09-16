spot_img
September 16, 2025

Bida Poly Deploys Soldiers to Supervise Exams Amid Lecturers’ Strike

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Bida Poly Brings in Soldiers to Oversee Exams as Lecturers Strike Over Unpaid Allowances
Niger Map

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, has deployed soldiers to supervise examinations following a dispute with the school’s Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

Soldiers supervising their examinations

The crisis began after ASUP declared an indefinite strike to demand payment of 18 months’ worth of overtime allowances.

The union directed its members not to take part in the semester examinations, which started on Monday, September 15, 2025.

A school official said the soldiers were invited to protect students and lecturers who were willing to conduct the exams, alleging that ASUP members planned to disrupt the process.

“The soldiers were not brought to conduct the exams but to ensure safety. The real question is, why soldiers and not police or civil defence?” the official asked.

ASUP branch chairman, Comrade Kolo Joshua, confirmed the strike action, accusing the government of neglecting staff welfare.

“For two years, we have endured, but now we are owed 18 months of overtime pay. Despite repeated appeals, nothing was done. Our members are demoralized and financially distressed. Until our dues are paid and genuine dialogue resumes, there will be no peace,” he said.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday, the school’s Permanent Secretary, Hussaini Mutammad Enagi, explained that ASUP’s activities were suspended due to “security concerns.”

However, the school’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Abubakar Dzukogi, denied that soldiers were involved.

“I visited all the exam centres and saw no soldiers. Only ASUP is on strike, but examinations are going on. This is a civilian matter, not a military one,” he said.

Foreign Companies in Nigeria: Why Do We Accept Substandard Services?
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
