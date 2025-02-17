Bianca Ojukwu Urges U.S. to Ensure Dignity in Deportations as 85 Nigerians Face Removal

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has urged the U.S. to follow proper protocols when deporting immigrants, calling for dignity and time to settle their affairs. She raised concerns over the fate of 201 Nigerians in U.S. immigration camps, with 85 already cleared for deportation and the potential suspension of the U.S. Drop Box Visa system. She also stated worries about student visa policies, USAID funding, and trade relations, urging continued U.S. engagement. In response, U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills Jr. clarified that the Drop Box Visa Policy was under review but not suspended. He reassured his commitment to humanitarian aid and confirmed deportations would proceed, starting with convicted criminals and immigration violators. He reaffirmed the U.S. focus on trade and democracy in Africa.

2. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has announced the temporary closure of its Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 18. Presidents’ Day, observed annually on the third Monday of February, was initially established to honor George Washington’s birthday.

3. More tributes pour in for the late elder statesman Chief Ayo Adebanjo, with prominent figures visiting his Lagos home. Notable attendees included former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former governors Gbenga Daniel and Peter Obi, RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and Gen. Ike Nwachukwu. Other dignitaries, including Afenifere stalwarts and legal icon Afe Babalola, also paid glowing tributes. Babalola described Adebanjo’s passing at 96 as a significant loss to Nigeria and the legal profession, calling him a distinguished leader and compatriot.

4. Activist and lawyer Dele Farotimi revealed that he is still facing four civil suits filed by members of the Aare Afe Babalola law firm in different states despite the withdrawal of a defamation case by Babalola himself. Farotimi was arrested and arraigned after Babalola petitioned the police over alleged defamation in his book Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System. Following the intervention of traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Babalola dropped the criminal charges. Farotimi defended his book as a well-researched critique of the Nigerian legal system, insisting the real issue on trial is not his reputation but the state of justice in the country.

5. Stephen Curry was named MVP after he led Shaq’s OGs to victory in the first-ever NBA All-Star Game tournament, defeating Chuck’s Global Stars 41-25 in the final. Curry scored 20 points and hit six 3-pointers over two games. The four-team mini-tournament featured the 2025 NBA All-Stars and the Rising Stars winners. Curry and Shaq’s OGs first defeated Candace’s Rising Stars 42-35, with Curry showcasing his signature deep shooting and handles. In the championship game, Curry helped the OGs start with an 11-0 run, hitting multiple deep shots, including a half-court three. The OGs secured a dominant win, and Curry celebrated the MVP honor in front of his hometown crowd at Chase Center.

6. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, known as Queen Mother, has returned to Nigeria after attending the first phase of her daughter Priscilla’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux. She was welcomed with a surprise homecoming party organized by her friends and expressed gratitude on Instagram. Priscilla and Juma Jux had a traditional wedding in Tanzania, followed by a civil ceremony. Juma also proposed to Priscilla again in front of her loved ones. Iyabo Ojo announced that the wedding celebrations are not over, with two more traditional and white weddings set for April in Nigeria and a grand finale in Tanzania in May. The highly anticipated #JP2025 wedding has generated excitement among fans and Nollywood stars.

7. Anabela Rungo, mother of Miss Universe 2024 beauty queen Chidinma Adetshina, faces possible deportation after being detained by South African Home Affairs in Cape Town. Arrested on February 15, 2025, in a joint operation with police, Rungo had her South African documentation revoked in 2024 due to fraudulent acquisition but remained in the country. Her detention follows controversy over her daughter’s ineligibility for Miss South Africa 2024, which led to her exit from the competition. Immigration lawyer Ashraf Essop stated that Rungo now faces voluntary departure or deportation.

