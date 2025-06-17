Benue Killings: Gov Sule Donates N150m to Victims, Seeks God’s Intervention

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has condemned the deadly attacks in Yelewata, Benue State, where dozens were reportedly killed in renewed violence across the North Central region.

Speaking Monday at the swearing-in of new local council administrators, Sule expressed solidarity with affected families and governments, extending condolences on behalf of Nasarawa State.

“I send our deepest sympathies over the tragic incidents in Mokwa, Niger State, and Yelewata, Benue,” he said.

Sule also prayed for peace in the troubled region and urged divine intervention to stop the bloodshed.

“May God bring an end to these senseless killings,” he added in a message to Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The Yelewata killings mark another grim chapter in ongoing clashes between farmers and herders in border areas between Nasarawa and Benue.

In the same vain, the Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday led a high-powered delegation to Benue State on a condolence visit over the recent violent attacks.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle, Sule, received by the Benue Deputy Governor Sam Ode, called for calm and encouraged Governor Hyacinth Alia to stay strong and continue providing leadership during the crisis.

While commiserating with the government and people of Benue, Governor Sule lauded President Bola Tinubu for his planned visit to the state and also announced a donation of ₦150 million to the Benue State Government on behalf of Nasarawa state.