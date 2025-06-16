Benue Killings: Enough Is Enough- Atiku Blows Hot, Demands Urgent Action

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the persistent killings in Benue State, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to the crisis.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, Atiku said communities are under siege while leaders remain “detached and unmoved.”

“How much more must the people endure?” he asked. “They want the right to live and farm in peace not tear gas when they protest.”

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate blasted the use of force on grieving citizens, calling it a betrayal of leadership and a sign of complicity.

“This is a wake-up call: stop the bloodshed, end the empty rhetoric, and act,” he urged, calling for immediate collaboration with security forces to protect lives.

Atiku noted the violence extends beyond Benue, citing security failures in Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, Taraba, and other states.“Nigerians aren’t asking for pity, they’re demanding justice,” he said. “Raise your voices. Demand protection. History is watching.”