Benue Gov promises to create enabling environment for businesses

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has promised that the current administration will do everything possible to create an enabling environment for all businesses in the state to thrive.

The governor made the promise at the IBB Square Makurdi, on Tuesday, during the flag-off of the first expanded National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic in the state.

Governor Alia who described Benue as a State with numerous talents and different entrepreneurship skills, added that his administration is committed to enhancing the welfare of the state through judicious use of available resources.

He said the government and the people of the state have not taken the MSMEs initiative for granted, especially as it is happening in the state for the first time, appreciating President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for the flag-off of the programme.

He enumerated challenges faced by small businesses such as insecurity, difficulty in securing of business licenses and lack of loan facilities, with a call on the federal government to continue to collaborate with the state in this regard.

While appreciating the president for the donation of a 250kva solar at the Benue State University through the office of the vice President, the governor said the state will continue to key into the renewed hope agenda for more of such supports.

In his address, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, said the national Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) programme is one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s initiative for job creation for Nigerians.

He commended the people of the state for being commited to hard work, being excellent in arts, creativity, agriculture and for the promotion of commerce, adding that the reputation and the diligent effort of everybody in Benue is such an inspiration for the people of the nation.

He described the state as the most endowed state in the federation in terms of fertile land, stating that Benue has no business been a poor state. According to the Vice President, the reason the Federal Government has decided to hold the first expanded national Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic in the state, is in recognition of the role the people of Benue have played in offering the nation a means of trade and a vehicle for driving the MSMEs sub-sector.

The vice president called for peace and unity of purpose amongst the leaders and elites in order to harness the full potentials of the state and to also bring about development to Benue.

While challenging business owners across the state to consider themselves a priority of the current administration, he revealed President Tinubu’s plans to establish a world class special hub in Makurdi for use by small businesses in the tailoring cluster in the state, saying the hub will be ready in 90 days.

He extended the president’s congratulations to the governor and the good people of the state, over the Supreme Court Victory, and for hosting the first National MSMEs clinic, urging the people to seize the moment to forge a path of posterity, leveraging the resources at their disposal to create a thriving ecosystem for the success of their micro small and medium enterprises

