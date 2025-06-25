Benue Gov Condemns Murder of Kano Travelers, Vows Swift Justice

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of two Kano indigenes by suspected criminals in Agan settlement, near Makurdi.

Describing the attack as “barbaric and unacceptable,” Governor Alia ordered immediate action leading to the swift arrest of five suspects by state police.

The victims, who were reportedly passing through Benue, were attacked and killed in what the Governor labeled a heinous act that must not go unpunished.

“Benue people are known for peace and hospitality. We won’t allow a few criminals to tarnish our image,” Alia said, promising the perpetrators would face the full weight of the law.

He extended condolences to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and assured the people of Kano that justice will be served.