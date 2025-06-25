Close Menu
    Atiku Loses Waziri Title as Adamawa Govt Enforces New Indigeneship Policy

    News
    I’m Not Leaving PDP, No Bad Blood Over Okowa's Defection- Atiku
    Atiku Abubakar

    The Adamawa State Government has revoked the Waziri Adamawa title from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, citing new indigeneship rules affecting emirate council leadership.

    In a circular dated June 20, 2025, and signed by Mrs. Adama Felicity Mamman, Permanent Secretary for Chieftaincy Affairs, the government said the move is part of a wider shake-up of traditional institutions following the creation of new chiefdoms under Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

    Under the new policy, only natives from Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Mayo-Belwa, Song, and Zumo districts are eligible for emirate council roles.

    Atiku, from Jada in Ganye Chiefdom, no longer qualifies.

    The directive also affects other titleholders from outside the designated areas.

