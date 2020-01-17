Benefits Of Braiding Ones Hair

Once upon a time, mommy didn’t let you out of sight without tying your hair in neat, stylish braids. We say the time to do so has come again now.

Not just because it looks fashionable, but also because braiding can be a blessing in disguise for your hair health.

Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at these reasons and you will definitely get convinced to braid up your precious mane.

It can avoid hair breakage

Braiding the hair is a good, protective practice that can save your hair from any breakage as it strengthens the hair structurally. In fact, a loosely-tied braid can work alongside your body’s natural process to boost hair growth.

It takes care of your hair even while you’re asleep

Braiding your hair before going to bed can have great results because of the lesser friction produced between the tied hair and the pillow cover.

It can keep your hair nourished

Braiding helps to lock the moisture into the hair, keeping them moisturized and nourished.

You can even oil the hair with any good product of your choice before braiding the hair for deeper nourishment.

It can prevent frizziness

You know how frizzy, out-of-whack hair is just about enough to spoil your look and well, your mood right? Well, braiding can spare you the horror.

According to Shah, the added nourishment and moisture-locking ability of braiding is something that can even keep hair frizziness and dryness at bay.

It can keep split-ends away

Braiding your hair before stepping out can protect it against damage from the sun and pollution.

With lesser exposure to these stress-causing elements, your hair tends to stay protected against the resulting split-ends and dryness

While braiding can be a great protective measure for your hair, it is recommended that you do not keep your hair tied for more than 7-8 hours a day. Additionally, avoid tying the hair into tight braids as doing so can put a strain on the hair follicle and lead to hair loss.

Though braiding is good for the hair, avoid any tight braiding styles as it strains the hair roots. Making tiny braids can lead to itching of hair and will cause damage to the hair shaft.

The best way is to keep changing hairstyles. Hence, it is important to tie the braids comfortably and ensure that there is no specific strain on the hair roots.

Along with braiding it’s also important to nourish the hair and follow a hair care regimen regularly under the guidance of a trichologist to promote hair growth.