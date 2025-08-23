Before You Accept That Job

In today’s competitive job market, the excitement of receiving a job offer can sometimes cloud a candidate’s judgment. Too often, many job seekers in Nigeria and abroad fixate solely on the salary figure attached to the offer letter, believing it is the ultimate measure of a good job. While pay is undeniably important, human resource professionals consistently advise that there are several deeper factors that determine whether a job will provide long-term value, stability, and personal growth. Understanding these factors could be the difference between building a fulfilling career and falling into cycles of dissatisfaction and frequent job changes.

The first thing candidates must look at is the workplace culture and values. Money can attract you to an organization, but the culture will determine how long you stay. A toxic work environment, no matter how attractive the pay, often results in stress, burnout, and even health complications. Ask yourself: does this organization respect work-life balance? Is there evidence of fairness, transparency, and inclusion in their policies? In Nigeria, where some organizations still operate with authoritarian cultures and little regard for employee voice, this is particularly critical. Abroad, although laws and unions may protect workers more strongly, culture still defines whether employees thrive or merely survive.

Another key factor is career growth and professional development opportunities. A job without a pathway for growth is a dead end, no matter how much it pays. Job seekers should pay close attention to whether the employer invests in training, mentoring, and skill development. Does the organization have a performance management system that helps employees grow, or do they only measure output without providing feedback and guidance? In the Nigerian context, many employees accept jobs where there is no clear plan for progression beyond their starting role, only to realize years later that they have stagnated. Globally, progressive organizations distinguish themselves by tying employee growth to organizational growth.

Closely linked to this is the stability and structure of the organization. A job with high pay in an unstable organization can quickly become a source of regret if the company shuts down, delays salaries, or lays off staff without notice. Candidates should research the financial health and reputation of the employer. In Nigeria, delayed or unpaid salaries remain a recurring problem in some sectors, leaving employees vulnerable despite the figures on paper. Outside Nigeria, while salary delays are less common, organizational restructuring and sudden layoffs have become more frequent, particularly in industries like tech. This makes it essential to assess the long-term prospects of the company before signing that offer.

Employee benefits are another overlooked but highly significant aspect of a job offer. Health insurance, pension contributions, paid leave, maternity and paternity support, and wellness programs are not just extras—they are vital safeguards for employees and their families. For instance, in Nigeria, where healthcare costs can skyrocket unexpectedly, an HMO package can mean the difference between financial stability and crisis. Abroad, where insurance and retirement packages form part of the broader social contract between employer and employee, benefits often outweigh the base salary in terms of value. Candidates must therefore ask: beyond the paycheck, what systems are in place to support me and my family?

It is also important to examine the leadership and management style of the organization. Good leaders inspire, coach, and provide direction; poor leaders frustrate, micromanage, and stifle creativity. Many employees who leave high-paying jobs do so because of poor leadership, not because of poor compensation. During the interview stage, pay attention to how your prospective line manager communicates, the kind of questions they ask, and how transparent they are about the role. This is often an early indicator of what to expect in daily operations.

The location and logistics of work also play a crucial role. A high-paying job that requires commuting four hours daily across congested Nigerian cities like Lagos or Port Harcourt may eventually drain an employee more than a moderately paying job closer to home. Abroad, relocation packages, hybrid or remote work opportunities, and relocation support are key factors to consider. Candidates should calculate not only the cost of commuting but also the time and energy expended, as these can directly affect quality of life and productivity.

Job seekers should reflect on alignment with personal values and long-term goals. Does the role fit into your career vision? Does the company’s mission resonate with your own beliefs? Are you simply taking the job to escape unemployment, or do you see it as part of a larger professional journey? These questions matter because work is not just about earning, it is about building a life of purpose, impact, and sustainability.

As a human resources professional, I have seen too many cases where employees chase paychecks only to end up disillusioned, stressed, or constantly searching for the next opportunity. The truth is that compensation is only one piece of a larger puzzle. A truly good job is one that pays fairly, yes, but also provides growth, security, balance, and meaning. For job seekers in Nigeria and abroad, looking beyond the pay is not just wise advice, it is a strategy for building resilient and rewarding careers.

Samuel Jekeli, A Human Resources Professional writes from Abuja.