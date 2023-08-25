Bayern Munich signs goalkeeper, Daniel Peretz from Tel Aviv

Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich, today unveiled the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv on a five year contract.

“FC Bayern have signed 23-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on a five-year deal through to 30 June 2028. He joins from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and will wear the No.18 shirt.”

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO: “With Daniel Peretz, we’re very well-equipped in our goalkeeping team in terms of prospects – both for this season and the future. Daniel is a goalkeeper with great potential. In his young years, he’s already proven his ability not just at domestic level but also in international competitions.”

Daniel Peretz: “It’s a dream for every child to one day get to play for a club as big as Bayern. When I heard about Bayern’s interest, I only had one wish: to move here. I’m hungry for everything that’s to come.”

According to Bayern, Peretz first joined Maccabi at the age of six and worked his way up to the senior team. He spent a season on loan at Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam. Last November, he made his senior international debut for Israel following his impressive displays for the U21s, including qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.