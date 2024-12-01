Bandits Loyal to Bello Turji Attack Zamfara Community, Clash with Vigilantes

Armed men loyal to the notorious bandit leader Bello Turji have launched an attack on Fadamar Tara, a farming community in Zamfara State.

The assault has forced farmers to flee the area as the group seeks to take control of the community, on Saturday.

Local vigilante groups, known as yan Sakai, quickly mobilized to defend the community, engaging Turji’s gang in fierce battles to protect the residents and reclaim the area.

Reports indicate that the confrontation has escalated into intense fighting, with both sides sustaining casualties.

However, the exact number of casualties remains uncertain as the clashes are ongoing. The situation has heightened tensions in the region, further underscoring the persistent security challenges faced by rural communities in Zamfara State.

