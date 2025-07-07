Bandit Leader Bello Turji Calls for Peace Talks with Government

Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader operating in the North-West region of Nigeria, has released a new video calling on both the Federal and State Governments to engage in peace negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.

In the video obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday evening, Turji expressed his willingness to stop the violence and restore peace in Zamfara State and the wider North-West region.

“We want to reach an agreement with the government and bring an end to this war,” Turji said. “We are calling for peace with the Hausa people, Fulani communities, and business owners in Zamfara State.”

He also appealed to other bandits still hiding in the forests to embrace peace and allow normal life to return.

“I urge my fellow bandits in the bushes to join efforts in restoring peace in the North so that people can resume their businesses and farming activities. Without peace, there can be no development,” he added.

Turji criticized the Zamfara State Government for failing to make any meaningful progress since the last elections, accusing them of only deploying soldiers and vigilantes to the region.

“For the past two years since the elections, there has been no progress from the State Government. They only send soldiers and vigilantes, but we keep seizing their weapons and killing them,” he claimed.

He acknowledged hearing rumors that the government may be considering peace talks and said he and his group are ready to negotiate if the government is truly serious.

“We don’t want propaganda. We are ready for dialogue if the government is honest,” he said. “This is not because of fear or pressure from the military. The decision to seek peace comes from us. We want to stop the bloodshed.”

Turji concluded by giving the government a two-week ultimatum to initiate talks. “If the government does not act within two weeks, we will resume our operations with our weapons,” he warned.

The News Chronicle has learned that Turji’s call for peace may be linked to recent clashes with rival gangs and increased pressure from special military operations, particularly air raids by the Nigerian Air Force.

These developments are believed to have pushed Turji toward considering surrender and disarmament.