Babachir Lawal Resigns from APC, Plans to Announce New Political Affiliation

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party.

In a personally signed statement, Lawal announced that he had submitted his resignation letter to the APC chairman in Bangshika Ward, located in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

“I am writing to formally inform you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC). This resignation takes effect immediately,” he stated.

He added that he would reveal his new political direction soon.

“In due course, I will publicly announce the political party I am joining. I intend to team up with like-minded individuals to work toward building a better Nigeria for all citizens,” he said.

Lawal concluded the letter with well wishes: “Please stay blessed, and kindly extend my warm regards to the members of your party.”

Babachir Lawal served as SGF during the first term of former President Muhammadu Buhari.