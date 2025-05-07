AY Makun Confirms EFCC Invitation Over Spraying of Naira and Foreign Currency

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, widely known as AY, has revealed that he was recently invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an incident involving the public spraying of both Naira and foreign currencies at an event.

Taking to Instagram, AY shared a video clip from the event that led to the invitation. In his caption, he expressed gratitude for how the matter was handled and used the opportunity to educate his fans on the importance of respecting the Naira.

“On Monday, I was invited by the EFCC regarding the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies an act classified as abuse of the Naira,” he wrote. “I want to sincerely thank the EFCC for their understanding and for granting me pardon, as the money in question was confirmed not to be linked to any criminal activity.”

AY acknowledged that spraying money is a cultural tradition at Nigerian celebrations especially weddings and parties but emphasized that it is still considered an offense under Nigerian law.

He cautioned the public: “It’s important to understand that mutilating or abusing the Naira whether by spraying, tearing, or defacing is not just a cultural act but a legal violation. These actions undermine the integrity of our currency and can lead to serious consequences.”

The comedian also shared a slide post listing the Dos and Don’ts when handling the Naira, urging Nigerians to celebrate responsibly and lawfully.