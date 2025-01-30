Available but not Useful!

Availability without use is useless. What makes things valuable is in the use, remove use from anything it becomes valueless. Money without use, becomes mere paper, food without use, becomes mere matter, occupying space.

Car and house not in use remain mere object, hollow, habouring insects, flies, reptiles and other creepling animals. The beauty of anything made or created is in their full use.

Nothing gives joy and satisfaction on things achieved, acquired and created than their useage in alleviating pains, creating comfort, building convinience and solving challenges.

Nothing is appreciated without it depreciating. It is in depreciation that it is valued . When a house is built, however palacial, if it is not in use its purpose becomes useless. As it is used, it depreciates and its usefulness is valued.

A good house that worths its value is a house that is subjected to use, at the service of men, creating shelter and accomodation without unnecessary restrictions.

It is in all these that it depreciates from its original value, a sign that its purpose is achieved. Education is good, acquiring certificates is good, but certificates not put to use is useless. Knowledge not used is useless. Anything that isn’t useful is useless no matter how expensive. Once not in use, it remains useless.

When a church is built, an auditorium erected, a car bought, nothing makes them valuable than usage.

The constant going and coming in of persons, the constant staining and dirtying, changing and replacing of things because of tear and wear make them useful and valuable.

Restriction on usage to reduce tear and wear reduces their appreciation. In their optimal use their valueness becomes appreciated.

No soap is useful until it depreciates in use. No scent or body spray worths its value in being a mere decorative ornament. In use, creating good smelling fragrance its value is appreciated.

However expensive ones ornaments are, if not displayed to be admired and appreciated, creating moments for human eyes to enjoy their beauty, such ornaments are useless.

House is useful because it provides accommodation. Food is useful because it nourishes . Cloth is useful because it covers nakedness.

Cars are useful because they provides mobility, water is useful because it quenches thirst. Human beings are useful because they provide company, warmth love and charity.

Any of these mentioned that fails to provide use, is useless. At anytime it lacks in giving value, it becomes valueless.

Stop creating scarcity, restrictions etc around things, in their useage their value is achieved and their purpose fulfilled. Many of us, the things we have and control are like log of wood standing while cold so chilly attacks our bones and gets us frozen when the wood would have been used to create embers of fire for warmth.

Available but not useful is the worse thing that can happen to anybody and anything. “Nku gbabiri oyi an atu”

Nigeria, blessed with arable land . Until put to great use for Agricultural purposes, providing food and making hunger a backbencher, our massive land mass may seem useless.

Who are those around you? Hanging around? However plenty, if there is no mutual usefulness, such is better described valueless. Availability is good, but without usefulness is valueless.

NB. If this blesses you, the glory goes to God. For any error, the blame comes to me.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara can be reached via Jarlathuche@gmail.com

