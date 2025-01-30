ASUU Explains Silence on UNIABUJA Leadership Crisis

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has explained why it has not publicly commented on the ongoing vice-chancellorship appointment crisis at the University of Abuja.

ASUU is known for voicing its position on such controversies, especially regarding federal universities, as seen in the case of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, last year.

In an exclusive interview on Wednesday night, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated that the union is not indifferent to the situation but is currently investigating the issue thoroughly.

He emphasized the need to consider all perspectives and gather accurate information before releasing a public statement.

“ASUU relies on facts,” he said. “We are still examining all sides of the matter to ensure we have the correct details before addressing the public.”

