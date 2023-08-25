At Anambra NCSU Quadrennial Conference, Civil Servants Asked To Champion Dialogue for National Development

The 8th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Anambra State Council (NCSU) has come and gone with a call on the leadership and members of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Anambra State Council to use any opportunity available to them to carry out insightful dialogue that is necessary for achieving National Development.

The Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, gave this charge at the Conference, which took place at the Teachers House Conference Hall, Awka.

The conference had as its theme, ‘The Role of Trade Unionism in Repositioning National Development’.

Declaring the event open, the Head of Service, commended the leadership of the union for showing such a strong affinity for national development, hence the theme of the conference.

Barr. Igwegbe charged them to utilize the opportunity to engage in deliberations which can yield informed decisions that would drive the role of trade Unionism within the Civil Service while touching the broader landscape of national development.

Igwegbe reminded them of the collective wins the Civil Service has recorded since the inception of the administration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR.

The Civil Service boss assured them of continued support from the government and more benefits for Civil Servants in Anambra state as long as they continue to conduct the activities of labour unions within the state without mounting undue pressure on government for matters which could be solved using dialogue.

“I encourage you to participate actively in bringing up ideas as you chart a course for a better union.

“Since election of new officers is part of the programme, I advise that you should take cognizance of the fact that any decision taken will determine the union’s progress or otherwise,” she told the servants.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Chairman, Nigeria Civil Service Union, Anambra State Council, Mr. Paul Uwaeze thanked all and sundry for gracing the conference with their presence.

The Chairman of the union acknowledged the labour friendly nature of the state Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, who he said, has brought about significant improvement in the affairs of the state workforce as well as the overall development of the state.

He then encouraged contestants for positions in the union to imbibe the true spirit of sportsmanship.

In their Goodwill messages, the National President, Mr. Sunday Oluwole who was represented by Mrs. Ngozi Orji and the State Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs. Oji-Ogbuehi Bernadine encouraged the union to always exhaust dialogue as it remained the most effective key to settling labour related issues.