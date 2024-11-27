ASUP to Begin Nationwide Strike Dec 2

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter, Comrade Abubakar J. Abdullah, has stated that the union will shut down all polytechnics nationwide by December 2 following the Federal Government’s failure to meet its demands.

While explaining that the union leadership issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on October 6, 2024, Abdullah highlighted pressing demands aimed at resolving the systemic challenges that hinder the progress of polytechnics, adding that the government failed to address the issues.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Kaduna, the chairman listed some of the demands, including swift release of the second tranche of the NEEDS Assessment Intervention fund, immediate implementation of the approved 25/35% salary review across all public polytechnics, and the payment of accrued arrears.

Other demands are the release and final resolution of the decades-long arrears of CONTISS-15 migration for lower cadres, the release of outstanding promotion arrears, addressing inadequate funding, and resolving the issue of unpaid allowances.

“Regrettably, as we passed the deadline of this ultimatum, we are yet to see the necessary actions from the Federal Government to address these pressing demands.

The silence and inaction have left us with no option but to consider the possibility of a total shutdown of our institutions, scheduled for December 2nd, 2024, should our concerns remain unaddressed,” he said.

Comrade Abdullahi said the survival and quality of the educational system depended upon the government’s responsiveness.

He stated that the union believe that a strong education sector is vital for the future of the nation and cannot afford to compromise on these issues any longer.

He appealed to the Federal Government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the union and take decisive measures towards resolving these challenges.

