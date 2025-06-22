As Benue Bleeds Amidst Government Inertia

What is happening today in Benue is a deliberate plot to annihilate a people and take over their ancestral fertile land. The script is reminiscent of what is playing out on the Plateau and Southern Kaduna. While criminals justify the killings as retaliation for stealing or killing of cows, the motive is much more. Government’s inertia on killings in Benue and constant blood-letting in Nigeria is troubling. It remains to be known why security agencies, government at the federal and state remained silent on actions of the same people who purposely herd cows directly into farmlands, shot videos of themselves perpetrating the heinous and dastardly acts to validate their claims, share same on social media. Sadly, providing a lasting solution to these incessant killings of people not only in Benue but in Nigeria has become a pipe dream and a colossal leadership failure criticised before by those in government now.