Arteta knocks Premier League over controversial goal

Heach coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has emptied a can of worms on the Premier League over Newcastle United’s controversial win against the Gunners.

The former gunner who spoke after the game that had the opponent score a controversial goal, decried the increasing rate of ill decisions by match officials in the Premier League.

He said: “If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“Embarrassing what happened – how this goal stands, in the Premier League – this league we say is the best in the world. I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...