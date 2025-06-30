Arsenal Begin Talks with Eberechi Eze to Resolve Extended Left Wing Crisis

Arsenal have opened talks with Crystal Palace’s agent for star player Eberechi Eze, with the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta seeking to bolster his team before the new Premier League season.

The signing is a sign of North London’s determination to finally address their longstanding left-wing problem — a position hampered by inconsistent performances and injuries throughout the last season.

The Gunners called Eze’s representatives over the weekend to discuss a possible summer transfer, reports trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The negotiations reportedly included the figures involved in a possible move, release clause conditions, and wage demands.

Eze, quite arguably the most technically talented attacking midfielder in the Premier League, has been Crystal Palace’s standout player. Last season’s 25-year-old was a consistent threat, demonstrating his ball control, goal-scoring ability, and creativity — the very attributes Arsenal seem eager to add depth to their already lethal attacking threats.

The versatility of the England international makes him especially attractive to Arteta, who prefers players who can play at more than one attacking position. Though a natural left-sided playmaker, Eze is also able to drift central or switch flanks, providing tactical suppleness and squad rotation.

But Arsenal don’t have it all to themselves. Their north London neighbors, Tottenham Hotspur, are also looking on closely, and Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of Eze’s ability. The Palace star is viewed by Spurs as the long-term answer to their creative midfield lack and are set to make official approaches shortly.

As the race for Eze’s signature intensifies, Crystal Palace will likely wait for a top price as the player is contracted until 2027. Arsenal are, however, making a big move as they aim to make another real push for a title next term.

Having made contact now and interest growing throughout London, the pursuit of Eberechi Eze is on — and Arsenal seem to be making rapid moves to be in the front of the pursuit