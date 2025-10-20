Army’s OPEP Holds Football Final, Donates School Materials in Mangu

The Joint Task Force, Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP), has held the grand finale of its Peace and Unity Football Competition and launched the distribution of writing materials to schools in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The event, which took place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, drew dignitaries from within and outside the state.

In his keynote address, the Special Guest of Honour and General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army/Commander OPEP, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, said the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen civil-military relations through non-kinetic means.

He explained that both the football competition and the school materials distribution aimed to promote peace, unity, and understanding among residents of Mangu and its neighbouring communities.

Major General Oyinlola described sports and education as powerful tools for building peace, encouraging understanding, and fostering cooperation among diverse groups.

He urged residents to embrace the positive values learned from sports such as teamwork, discipline, and respect and apply them in their daily lives.

He assured the people that Operation ENDURING PEACE remains committed to protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens, warning that criminals will face the full weight of the law.

He also called on residents to live peacefully with one another, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

Earlier, the Commander Sector 2, Colonel S.O. Fagbemi, said the football competition brought together energetic youths from eight major ethnic groups in Mangu.

He noted that the event provided a platform for young people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds to interact, build friendships, and promote unity. He also assured residents that security had been reinforced across Mangu and its hinterlands.

The Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Bala, thanked Major General Oyinlola and the Nigerian Army for organizing the tournament.

He said the initiative was vital in restoring peace and unity in the area and pledged that the local government would continue to support all efforts to sustain peace.

The event featured a third-place football match between the Hausawa Community and Sigdawa Youth, which the Hausawa Community won.

In the final match, Mwaghavul Boys defeated Pyem Youth FC after a penalty shootout, winning 8–7 on aggregate. The winners and other participating teams received medals and cash prizes.