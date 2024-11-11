Army Chief Visits Sokoto Amid Rising Threat from New Terrorist Group Lakurawa – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Acting Chief of Army Staff, visited Sokoto for his maiden operational tour of the 8th Division. During the visit, which followed the Defence Headquarters’ confirmation on November 7, 2024, of a new terrorist group named Lakurawa, he met the Sultan of Sokoto and engaged stakeholders. He addressed troops of Operation Fasan Yamma combating terrorism in the region. The Lakurawa group, linked to militants from Niger and Mali, has heightened insecurity in Sokoto and Kebbi states, attacking communities and security personnel and recruiting members through monetary incentives and coercion. Within 48 hours of its emergence, the group attacked Argungu Local Government Area, killing 15 people. On Sunday, November 10, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) urged the federal government to act swiftly to dismantle Lakurawa, warning against neglect that could allow its expansion. The ACF emphasized the need for strengthened international cooperation, particularly with the Niger Republic, enhanced intelligence efforts, and decisive military action to eliminate this new security threat.

2. President Bola Tinubu is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after receiving an invitation from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for today’s Joint Arab-Islamic Summit. The summit focuses on the Middle East crisis. President Tinubu will address the Israel-Palestinian conflict, advocating for an immediate ceasefire, a peaceful resolution, and renewed efforts toward a two-state solution for lasting peace. Senior officials accompanied him, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Information, the National Security Adviser, and the National Intelligence Agency Director General.

3. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for an indefinite strike starting December 1, 2024, in states failing to fully implement the ₦70,000 minimum wage. Highlighting workers’ suffering amid rising inflation and worsening economic conditions, the NLC demanded a nationwide wage review and stronger social protections. The union criticized political interference in Rivers State’s federal allocations, urging a resolution to prevent harm to workers’ welfare. It also raised concerns about threats to democracy, calling for releasing detained protesters and improving transportation infrastructure, including more CNG buses. The NLC pledged to continue fighting for workers’ rights and economic justice.

4. The newly appointed Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, has declared his primary mission is to help the All Progressives Congress (APC) regain control of Kano State in the 2027 elections. Speaking during his first visit to Kano after his swearing-in, Ata said that while he will fulfill his ministerial duties, his focus remains on strengthening APC’s presence, particularly in Kano Central, his home region. Ata expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his appointment, framing it as a political strategy to boost APC’s chances in Kano. He pledged to visit the state to mobilize efforts regularly and assured Tinubu of APC’s victory in 2027. His appointment follows a cabinet reshuffle in which former Minister Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo was dismissed. Gwarzo criticized the decision, suggesting Nasiru Gawuna, APC’s 2023 Kano governorship candidate, would have been a more strategic choice for the ministerial position. Gwarzo attributed his removal to political maneuvering within the party but pledged continued support for Tinubu’s administration.

5. The 2025 Grammy Awards nominees have been announced, with several Nigerian artists and Afrobeats earning major nominations. Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, and Yemi Alade secured spots in the Best African Music Performance category, with Burna Boy earning his second consecutive nomination for “Higher,” Asake and Wizkid for their collaboration “MMS,” Davido for his feature on Chris Brown’s “Sensational,” and Yemi Alade for her solo track “Tomorrow.” Tems stands out with nominations in three categories: Best African Music Performance (“Love Me Jeje”), Best Global Music Album (Born in the Wild), and Best R&B Song (“Burning”). Rema has also been nominated for Best Global Music Album with HEIS. This year, Tems is the only African artist to earn multiple nominations across different categories.

6. Bitcoin has surged to a record high of $81,899 following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. President and pro-crypto candidates to Congress. The cryptocurrency has more than doubled from its 2024 low of $38,505. Trump’s pro-crypto stance, including plans to create a national bitcoin reserve and deregulate the industry, fueled investor optimism. Republicans’ potential control of Congress adds to market enthusiasm, with hopes of reduced oversight under SEC Chair Gary Gensler, whom Trump has vowed to remove. Pro-crypto candidates received over $119 million in industry donations and won key elections, while one of the industry’s top critics, Senator Sherrod Brown, lost his Ohio seat. Trump’s recent launch of World Liberty Financial, a crypto company, has further boosted market confidence, as has the involvement of high-profile crypto advocate Elon Musk. Other cryptocurrencies, such as ether and dogecoin, also experienced significant gains, with ether reaching $3,200 and dogecoin hitting a three-year high.

