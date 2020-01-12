Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Cleric urges intensified efforts towards one Nigeria

As activities marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day happen across Nigeria, Nigerians have been urged to intensify efforts at ensuring a united, secured and indivisible nation.

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor made the call today in a homily during a Concelebrated Eucharistic Holy Mass to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Anambra State.

Ezeokafor said any government that can not protect the lives and property of its people is worthless and should not be seen or regarded as a government, emphasizing the need for adequate security of lives and property of Nigerians.

The Catholic Prelate showered encomiums on security agents both serving and retired for their dedication to the task of protecting Nigerians and appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that necessary logistics are provided to enable the security agents to carry out their duty effectively and efficiently.

“Those in-charge of the entitlements of the retired and deceased security agents must ensure that the beneficiaries received it as and when due. The way and manner those in authority try to siphon monies meant for the welfare and well-being of the security personnel is highly condemnable and is a grievous sin before God and man,” posited Ezeokafor.

He advocated the appointment of service chiefs based on merit and not based on primordial inclinations to ensure that those called to serve must do it diligently and wholeheartedly, noting that the security of life and property of the people should not be sacrificed on the altar of nepotism, favouritism and religion.

Bishop Ezeokafor enjoined all to be patriotic and support the security agents, as they need to be encouraged and commended, adding that they risked their lives for the nation.

Continuing, Bishop Ezeokafor said “those on the saddle at the Federal level and other states should borrow a leaf from Anambra State’s security architecture which has ensured that the State remained the most secured in Nigeria.”

The event was attended by Governor Willie Obiano represented by his Deputy, Nkem Okeke, top State Government functionaries as well as all the Service Commanders in the State.