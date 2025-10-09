Argentina Turn Flying Eagles into Sitting Ducks in 4-0 Thrashing

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles crashed out of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to six-time champions Argentina on Wednesday.

The Round of 16 encounter monitored by The News Chronicle, held at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, saw the South Americans dominate from start to finish, sealing their revenge for the 2-0 loss Nigeria handed them at the same stage of the 2023 edition on home soil.

Argentina wasted no time asserting control, with Alejo Sarco finding the back of the net in just the second minute of play. Maher Carrizo doubled the lead in the 23rd minute with a stunning free-kick after Nasiru Salihu committed a foul on the edge of the box.

Nigeria’s hopes of a comeback were dashed when their appeal for a penalty was turned down, despite Ramirez appearing to have brought down Salihu inside the area.

Winger Oseer Achihi provided some spark for the Flying Eagles, troubling the Argentine defence with his swift runs and pinpoint crosses that forced a series of corners and throw-ins.

Just before halftime, Daniel Daga came close to reducing the deficit, but Argentine goalkeeper Santino Barbi produced an impressive save to keep the scoreline at 2-0 heading into the break.

The second half continued in Argentina’s favour as Carrizo struck again in the 53rd minute following a swift counterattack, stretching the lead to 3-0. Substitute Matheus Silvetti then sealed Nigeria’s fate in the 66th minute with a low finish into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt.

The resounding defeat marked the end of Nigeria’s campaign in Chile. The Flying Eagles, who have twice finished as runners-up in the history of the tournament, will now return home to regroup after a disappointing exit.