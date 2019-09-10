Are You Currently Chasing Your Dreams? Here Is Why You Should Enjoy The Process

In the pursuit of my dreams and passion, there are times I get so discouraged. Life comes with these disappointments and failures that all I want to do is throw in the towel. There are days I get so carried away with how little I have achieved and how fast time is flying. I get so depressed and question myself. I ask myself if this dream is worth the stress and pains.

It took me a while to understand the reason why it seems as though most of us are sad and depressed is because we are all focused on the end result, our goal. We are all in a hurry to make a success out of ourselves forgetting that “Success doesn’t happen overnight”. Thing is, when you are building a business or following a dream, it wouldn’t always be a smooth ride. Life will throw you a lot of challenges that will bring you down sometimes. Like, things are bound to go wrong and not work out; our goals and dreams will seem so distant and impossible.

In moments like that, I hope you remember to enjoy the process; the journey. Don’t get so caught up in what is not working that you forget to appreciate and enjoy the little steps you are taking.

Look, the major key to success and a healthy life is to enjoy yourself during the process of whatever you are trying to accomplish. No matter how passionate you are about your dreams, there are times and days when you will not be motivated to do anything. In moments like this, you need to pull back to re-fuel. That’s the journey.

Stop getting worried that things are not working out. Stop beating yourself up that years are flying by and you haven’t reached your goal. Stop it! Don’t put your happiness on hold because you are trying to achieve something.

Most of you say stuffs like, “I will enjoy myself when I get the job done”, “I will be happy when I make more money”. Damn! The pressure we put ourselves. Can you just pause for a moment and look for the joy in and around our challenges and setbacks. Celebrate those baby steps you are taking. One day, it will all add up.

Regardless of what is going on around you, make it a duty to be happy because happiness has a way of igniting passion and enthusiasm. It keeps you going. So yeah, while you are busy pursuing your passion, enjoy the process. Allow yourself to get excited about it. Feel it, sense it and embrace it.