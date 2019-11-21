Are You Always In A Bad Mood? Here Are Ways You Can Snap Out Of It Quickly

For anyone reading this, I know you have been there, that moment when everything around you seems to annoy you. You are in a funk; you are in the mood to do anything, like all you want to do is sit down on the couch or stay in bed being grumpy over nothing. These things happen; your mind finds itself in a slump. These kinds of feeling often hold us back from being productive and living our best lives. This is why we should always take quick steps to snap out of the mood whenever it hits us and here is how we can do that;

Make sure you eat;

Most times, the reason why we are in a bad mood is because the worms in our stomach are screaming for food. In fact, personally that is one of reasons I find myself in a bad mood. Like they usually say, “A hungry man is an angry man”. So, whenever you find yourself feeling blue, you might want to grab a snack or fix yourself a wholesome and nutritious meal. That way, you are saying goodbye to the hunger pangs that are ruining your mood.

Exercise your body;

Most times, when I am in a bad mood and I really want to snap out of it as fast as possible, the first thing that comes to my mind is to go for a run or just do any exercise that would make me sweat. I might as well, go naked and dance in my room. It has really being of huge help. This is because exercising your body gets your endorphins flowing, thus improving your mood within a few minutes. You can take your pick from activities such as yoga, jogging, running, swimming, or aerobics that elevate your heart rate. Exercising has ton of health benefits. I mean, besides getting rid of that frown, it improves your immunity and helps you focus.

Find yourself a pleasant distraction;

Whenever you find yourself feeling blue, one thing you can do to get off that mood as fast as possible is to find yourself a pleasant distraction; you know, something that would take your mind off the matter disturbing you. It can be anything – like, listening to music, shopping, dancing, writing, reading – just anything, whatever works for you. For me, what I normally do whenever I am in a bad mood is that I either listen to music or watch movies.

Log off social media;

You see, social media has a way of twisting your emotions; it has a way of bringing down your emotions if you are not strong enough. I will be honest here, most times, the things I see or read on social media affects my mood a lot, and it makes me go from high to low. I don’t know why, probably because I see my mates doing better than me and I am wondering when my own time would reach or if I am destined for greatness at all. It is normal; everyone feels this way. And if you find yourself getting moody because of the pictures or the write ups you are reading online, quickly log out and shift your focus on something else.