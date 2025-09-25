Are We Just Ordinary Dots in Lagos?— MURIC Tears Into Sanwo-Olu Over Appointments

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is under fire after a faith-based advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), accused him of sidelining Muslims in his latest round of top government postings.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Thursday, MURIC, led by Executive Director Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday condemned the governor’s appointment of nine new permanent secretaries—tutor generals—announced on September 23 by Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

“The new appointment is a reflection of religious intolerance, administrative exclusivity and disregard for constitutional provisions,” Akintola said.

The group argued that the list, dominated by Christians, ignored the state’s religious diversity. It claimed that even the few Muslim names included “belong to those who have left the Islamic faith.”

Citing Section 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates inclusivity in governance, MURIC questioned whether Sanwo-Olu’s actions upheld constitutional requirements.

“Does the appointment of six Christian tutor generals into all the six education districts recognise the diversity of Lagos State? Are Muslims not major stakeholders, or just ordinary dots in Lagos social statistics?” the group asked.

MURIC also recalled the governor’s earlier commissioner list, which it said heavily favored Christians, with 43 names against just 14 Muslims.

Warning that the trend could push Muslims to seek “alternative political allies,” the group said Sanwo-Olu owed the Muslim community an explanation.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has always failed the inclusivity test. He failed it big time this time around. He has a duty to explain his latest ‘all-Christian’ permanent secretaries,” Akintola declared.