APC to Welcome Top Defectors from PDP, Other Parties in Plateau

As preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections, the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is gearing up to welcome new members defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the state.

To oversee the event, the party has set up a high-powered committee led by Arc Pam Dung Gyang to coordinate the reception of the defectors.

APC National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda Nentawe, announced this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Jos.

He revealed that Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima will officially welcome the new members into the ruling party.

Among the notable politicians joining the APC are former Senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Istifanus Gyang; former Political Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Hon. Latep Dabang; and retired Brigadier General John Sura, former Secretary of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee for IDPs, along with their supporters.

Meanwhile, prominent members of both the PDP and APC continue to resign from their respective parties, citing disillusionment and a loss of confidence in the existing party structures.