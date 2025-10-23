APC Scared of Obi Because He Has No Political Structure They Can Smash –Sam Amadi

The director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, has stated that the ruling APC government is finding it difficult to curtail Peter Obi’s movement because he doesn’t maintain any structures that they can smash.

He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica.

Speaking about Peter Obi’s impact on the Nigerian political space, Dr. Amadi stated that the former Anambra State governor has a unique political strength, which is also his weakness. He described Mr. Obi as a “minimalist.”

“Look at how he runs his campaign. It is difficult for the APC government to stop him because he is everywhere. He has no structure for them to smash. But he also has his own downside,” the lawyer said.

He also added that Peter Obi is not the type of politician who can carry the burden of organizing institutions and structures, such as political parties, which require enormous time and resources.

Amadi explained that the Labour Party presidential candidate is a person who likes to spend less, not just in terms of money, but also in terms of time and energy.

With that kind of mindset, Dr. Amadi said there are problems that Obi cannot solve, especially “those that require you to invest a lot, like party formation.”