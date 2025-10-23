spot_img
APC Scared of Obi Because He Has No Political Structure They Can Smash –Sam Amadi

Politics
— By: Rudolph Okonkwo

Is Obi’s “One-Term Rescue Mission” Just Another “Emilokan” in Disguise?
Peter Obi

The director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, has stated that the ruling APC government is finding it difficult to curtail Peter Obi’s movement because he doesn’t maintain any structures that they can smash.

He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica.

Speaking about Peter Obi’s impact on the Nigerian political space, Dr. Amadi stated that the former Anambra State governor has a unique political strength, which is also his weakness. He described Mr. Obi as a “minimalist.”

“Look at how he runs his campaign. It is difficult for the APC government to stop him because he is everywhere. He has no structure for them to smash. But he also has his own downside,” the lawyer said.

He also added that Peter Obi is not the type of politician who can carry the burden of organizing institutions and structures, such as political parties, which require enormous time and resources.

Amadi explained that the Labour Party presidential candidate is a person who likes to spend less, not just in terms of money, but also in terms of time and energy.

With that kind of mindset, Dr. Amadi said there are problems that Obi cannot solve, especially “those that require you to invest a lot, like party formation.”

— By: Rudolph Okonkwo
Rudolph Okonkwo
Lagos Frees Thousands from Human Trafficking Chains

Merit Ugolo -
The Lagos State Government has rescued and rehabilitated 4,753...

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Esther Salami -
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

Pius Kadon -
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Esther Salami -
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

