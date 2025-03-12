APC Leaders in Adamawa Meet to Strengthen Party Unity and Strategy

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, hosted top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State at his residence on Wednesday in a significant effort to strengthen party unity and strategy.

The meeting brought together key figures, including APC Vice Chairman (Northeast) Comrade Mustapha Salihu, APC National Organizing Secretary Prof. Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, Alhaji Yusuf Danumma, former Deputy Governor Martins Natina Babale, and other prominent leaders from Adamawa South.

According to Linus Yusuf, media aide to the APC Vice Chairman (Northeast), the gathering focused on reinforcing party bonds and planning strategies to maintain political progress in the state.

Discussions covered ways to improve internal unity, mobilize grassroots support, and build on the party’s achievements ahead of future political activities.

Stakeholders praised the leadership and coordination within the party, commending Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for his role in fostering unity and providing direction.

“This meeting shows our shared commitment to a stronger APC in Adamawa. We are united, focused, and making steady progress,” one attendee said.