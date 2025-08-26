Anthony Gordon Apologises to Van Dijk After Red Card as Newcastle Fall Short Against Liverpool

Following his careless red card during the Magpies’ spectacular 3-2 home loss to Liverpool, Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has publicly apologised to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Though initially booked for his late challenge, the 23-year-old winger received a straight red after a VAR review by referee Simon Hooper. Gordon’s errant lunge left his studs on Van Dijk’s calf, bringing Newcastle down to ten men shortly before halftime.

Ryan Gravenberch’s amazing long-range strike had given Liverpool the lead, adding another difficulty to an already challenging evening for Eddie Howe’s team. Playing with a man down proved expensive as Newcastle fought to keep the Reds’ unrelenting attack contained.

Gordon turned to Instagram after the game to offer a sincere apology. He confessed his tackle was poorly timed but maintained it had no evil intent behind it. He apologised to Van Dijk and his colleagues as well, stressing that his goal was merely to energise the match.

The News Chronicle saw that Gordon went to Van Dijk personally after the match to settle things. Sources say the Dutch defender accepted the apology, realizing that though the tackle was dangerous, it was not vicious. Even in the heat of a highly fought Premier League match, this gesture underscores the professionalism and reciprocal respect between the two players.

Following the break, Liverpool used their advantage to increase their lead with Hugo Ekitike doubling it. Newcastle, however, displayed tenacity as Bruno Guimaraes smashed home a header to inspire hope. Will Osula’s late equaliser in the 88th minute nearly secured a point, but 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha stole the headlines with a stoppage-time strike that sealed a captivating victory for the visitors.

For Gordon, the consequences are far from finished. His red card will result in a three-match suspension, thereby depriving Newcastle of one of their most dynamic attacking players during a vital run of games. Though Gordon is still proud of the team’s fighting attitude, he said that this incident would teach him discipline and timing.

Van Dijk subsequently talked about the occurrence, saying to Sky Sports that although the tackle was unquestionably deserving of a red, such times are when both the player and football would go ahead from it.