Another Giant Stride by the Vice Chancellor of UNN

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, has installed and inaugurated 100kva Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) gasification plant for generation of electricity in the institution.

This, he said, is part of efforts to make UNN the hub of innovation in sub-saharan Africa.

Addressing newsmen in Nsukka, Enugu State, yesterday, shortly after inaugurating the plant that uses organic waste to generate electricity, Ozumba said by the time more of the plants are produced, the university would no longer depend on Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for electricity supply.

“I’m happy the university, under my watch, has witnessed innovations and transformation, as today, another feather has been added to the achievements of my administration.

“This is the first of its kind in the country, using waste to generate electricity.

“By the time more of the plants are produced, to cover every part of the university, millions of naira will be saved every month, as UNN will longer pay monthly electricity bill to EEDC,” he said.

The VC commended the Prof. Emenike Ejiogu-led research team that produced the RDF gas plant which uses organic waste as fuel, that would save the university billions of naira in future, both in paying electricity bill and buying diesel for power generating sets in the university, yearly,” he said.

In a remark, Ejiogu, from the Department of Electrical Engineering, applauded Ozumba on his belief in innovation as a way of transforming UNN, “which was why the VC did not hesitate to sponsor the RDF project we are celebrating today.

“The administration of Ozumba is administration of innovations; for instance, UNN science park has attracted science and technology scholars from different parts of the world.

“The 100 kva RDF project is designed and fabricated by laboratory of industrial power devices and energy system, under special grant by Ozumba.

“The aim is to enable UNN to generate its electricity with organic waste that will serve as fuel,” he said.

The Japan trained engineer said his research team was set to produce 250kva plants, which, if 12 of them were stationed at various locations in UNN, will supply the energy needs of the university.

“UNN power demand now is three megawatts, so, with 12, 250 kva of RDF plants, it will meet electricity supply need of the university,” he said.

The former head of Department of Electrical in UNN, said, on request, his research team would install the RDF plant to generate electricity to any individual, company or office that needs it.

“It’s cheaper and can carry more loads than solar energy installation. With RDF plant in your house or office, it will carry your air-condition, deep freezers, pressing iron and other things in your house, office or company,” he said.

Ejiogu listed some of the organic waste that could be used as waste materials to power the plant to include: agricultural byproducts such as corn husks, wood chips, among others.

“You can see that this plant that uses waste to generate power would create employments to people as many would get money through supplying of waste to UNN or other people who would be using the plant,” he said.