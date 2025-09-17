Anambra Security Operatives Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists After Violent Clash

The Anambra State Police Command, in a joint operation with local vigilante groups, on Wednesday, arrested four suspected cultists in Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspects were apprehended following a violent altercation among armed individuals believed to be members of a cult group.

He said that at approximately 7:00 a.m., the suspects were reportedly seen attacking one another with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses, broken bottles, and daggers, behind the Nwafor Orizu College of Education in Nsugbe.

Ikenga noted that the swift intervention of a combined Police and Vigilante team led to the arrest of four individuals, Oyachonam Friday (male, 26 years), Akachukwu Ekwenze (male, 23 years), David Chukwuma (male, 25 years) and Eziolise Aloysius (male, 23 years)

He also revealed that several other suspects fled into nearby bushes and are currently being pursued.

According to him, one of the arrested suspects, David Chukwuma, sustained machete injuries during the fracas.

Ikenga said the injured one is receiving medical attention and is responding to treatment.

The police spokesman said that all four suspects have confessed to being members of the notorious “AYES” confraternity.

He said the case is currently under active investigation, and efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing cult members.

He however said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu has reassured residents of Anambra State that the Command remains committed to eradicating cultism and other violent crimes.

According to him, the CP urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies promptly.