Anambra Reinforces Lead in Digital Economy Transformation with Stakeholders’ Engagement Hosting

Anambra State reaffirmed its position as a leader in digital innovation on Tuesday by hosting the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill Stakeholders Engagement.

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy organized the event at the International Conference Centre in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

It brought together key government, industry, tech ecosystem, and civil society stakeholders to deliberate on the transformative National Digital Economy Bill.

The National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill introduces groundbreaking provisions, such as the legal recognition of digital communications and electronic signatures, which promises to streamline governance and everyday transactions.

The legislation aims to propel Nigeria towards a tech-driven economy.

In his opening address, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, highlighted Anambra’s unique potential, describing the state as a land of opportunities where innovation thrives naturally.

He said, “These are our budding days, but like Lagos when its tech ecosystem began, our story will soon evolve into a remarkable success.”

CFA praised the Federal Ministry for selecting Anambra for the crucial engagement and aligned the discussion with Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s vision for the state.

“Though small in land space, Anambra’s future lies in technology and innovation. Tech holds the key to our growth in the 21st century,” he said.

Barrister Bankole Oke of Duale, Ovia, and Alex-Adedipe Law Firm provided an expert overview of the Bill, which includes groundbreaking provisions like the legal recognition of digital communications and electronic signatures.

These advancements, they said, promise to enhance governance and streamline transactions nationwide.

Stakeholders also discussed bridging fragmented data infrastructure, expanding digital inclusion in rural areas, and strengthening cybersecurity.

The session concluded with remarks from Hon. Ebuka Igwe, a member representing Idemmili South in the state House of Assembly, and Ms. Chinwe Okoli, the Governor’s Special Assistant on Innovation and Business Incubation, who commended the collective resolve to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

