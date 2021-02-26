Awka – Four policemen were on Wednesday allegedly killed in various attacks by unknown gunmen at locations in Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North LGA.
TNC correspondent gathered that another policeman was seriously injured while the assailants made away with about five rifles belonging to the policemen.
Also, a police patrol vehicle was set ablaze during one of the attacks.
Eyewitnesses including some policemen who witnessed the incident, said the gunmen who drove in both a salon car and a Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen who had been deployed on patrol in the two areas, before setting a police patrol van on fire.
Following a distress call from the area commanders, the new Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, had yesterday, visited the two spots along with high-ranking police officers in the command.
Speaking after assessing the situation in the two areas, the Anambra CP, Mr Kuryas, described the attacks as wicked and noted that pending a full assessment of the incident, his men would still remain on patrol on the spots.
“I was on a patrol of some flashpoints in the state when I received a distress call from the area commander about the ugly incident. We immediately moved down here to see things for ourselves and I have ordered an investigation into the incident and we are assessing the situation. Policemen will continue to patrol the areas and ensure that no further incidents occur,” he said.
Kuryas assured that the Police will go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to face the law.
Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks and there appears to be no immediate motive for them.