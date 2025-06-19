Anambra Ohaneze, Igbo Youths Push to Shift Biafra Narrative from Agitation to Dialogue

The Anambra State Chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed its readiness to support efforts to change the perception of the average Igbo from one of agitation to one of conversation and negotiation.

The Anambra Ohaneze President, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, disclosed on Wednesday, when he and the State Executive members of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization received the leadership of the Igbo Integration Movement, IIM, at their State Secretariat in Awka.

The visit was to solicit the partnership of the parent Igbo body in advancing the objectives of the IIM, which center around securing a better bargain for Ndigbo by adequately reintegrating the race in the national polity.

Addressing the Anambra Ohaneze leadership, the leadership of the IIM, Nze Tobe Osigwe, acknowledged that the incessant quest for the secession of Biafra stems from the belief that Igbos are being marginalized in Nigeria.

He also noted that even though the average Igbo man is interested in the Biafran conversation, the Igbo leaders are shying away from discussing the issue for fear of falling out with the people or attacks.

The IIM leader believes that if Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who led the Biafran side during the Nigerian Civil War, could return from exile and reintegrate into Nigeria, it is wrong for Ndigbo to remain stuck where Ojukwu had moved on from.

“We have to be intentional about this Biafran issue.

“Till now, the Igbo region and its leaders have left the issue of Biafran for the agitators to drive the narrative. That is why when you open any platform with the name Biafra today, all manner of people flood in there, spewing hate and bile.

“These agitators are hell-bent on disintegrating Nigeria, and that is why our leaders and the elites must open the floor for discussion on whether we, as Igbos, are staying in Nigeria, or we are leaving.

“That discussion will present the opportunity for Igbos to heal and move on in the right direction. The narrative must not be driven by these agitators, whose actions and inactions will only plunge the Igbo region into another civil war,” he said.

Nze Osigwe also harped on the need for the Igbos to stop nursing the victim mentality, which has made them always see people from other tribes of the country as enemies.

He noted that this mentality has greatly inhibited the region’s growth and advanced the belief that nothing good can come out of Nigeria for Ndigbo.

He sought the support of the Ohaneze Ndigbo for their upcoming convention, which aims to raise the Biafran conversation so that Igbos can begin to understand the facts on the ground.

In his response, the Anambra Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Mazi Okpalaezeukwu, said the apex Igbo socio-cultural group in the state is resolute that it is imperative to change the narrative of Biafra in Alaigbo, starting from Anambra, from agitation to discussion.

He said the belief was in considering the need for adequate integration of Ndigbo in the scheme of affairs in Nigeria, owing to the continued complaints of gross marginalization of Ndigbo and their exclusion whenever important decisions and actions are taken.

According to him, the present mentality of agitation has resulted in violence and the use of force that has destroyed the peace of Igbo land.

“We’re doing these on the basis that security is everyone’s business, and if our people are willing to contribute immensely through intelligence, being their brother’s keeper, impact would be maximized and purpose served.

“There is a need for Ndigbo to jettison this victim mentality, and instead, rise to the occasion and convert Biafran agitation to discussion,” Okpalaezeukwu said.

On the visitors’ mission, Okpalaezeukwu assured us that soon, the state chapter will invite the group to work out modalities to accomplish their mission.

He expressed happiness that the group is being championed by positive Igbo youths, who believe that Igbo land must experience a facelift, saying, “It is now upon the Igbo youths to take charge.

“If the youths continue to expect much from the elders, they will be deceiving themselves.

“We must rise as Igbo youths and take the bull by the horns. Most of us are older than Ojukwu, when he performed exploits that earned him his name. So, we have to begin to take strategic steps as Igbo youths to transform Alaigbo, because we have all that it takes.”