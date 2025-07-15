Anambra LP Flays Arrest, Detention of LG Boss, Demands Immediate Release

The Labour Party in Anambra state has condemned what it called the unlawful arrest and detention of its Chairman, Njikoka Local Government Area, Charles Nwazojie on the orders of suspected operatives of Agunechemba (Udo-Ga-Chi) security outfit.

The party, through Moghalu Campaign Organization, said Nwazojie’s only offence was encouraging citizens to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and mobilizing support for Dr. George Moghalu ahead of November election.

The statement signed and issued on Tuesday by Onyebuchi Okoye, Special Assistant on Media to Moghalu, described the incident as brazen act of political intimidation.

The party called on the State Commissioner of Police to intervene by ordering Nwazojie’s immediate and unconditional release.

It also demanded full investigation to ensure the security outfit was not being converted into political tool.

The party further urged civil society organizations, traditional and religious leaders, political stakeholders and international community to condemn the “creeping tyranny”.

The statement reads, “For fulfilling this basic civic duty, he was arrested, taken to Abagana Police Station, and unjustly detained, reportedly on the orders of operatives associated with the Agunechemba (Udo Ga Chi) security outfit.

“It is important to state clearly that the Labour Party paid the exorbitant sum of ₦50 million to the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) to meet all campaign publicity requirements.

“Therefore, there is no legal or moral basis for Hon. Nwazojie’s arrest and detention unless the true motive is to intimidate supporters and silence opposition voices through a state-sponsored outfit.

“This brazen act of political intimidation is not only shameful. It represents a dangerous slide into lawlessness and a calculated assault on democratic principles.

“At a time when insecurity continues to plague our communities, it is appalling that security agents are being used to target peaceful citizens for exercising their democratic rights.

“The Udo Ga Chi outfit, introduced barely a year before the election under the guise of protecting communities, is now being weaponized as a partisan militia used to suppress dissent, stifle political participation.

“The outfit is also deployed to instill fear among the electorate. This misuse of power must be resisted by all lovers of democracy.

“We call on the Commissioner of Police to intervene without delay by ordering the immediate and unconditional release of Hon. Charles Nwazojie and to commence a full investigation to ensure that this security outfit is not being converted into a political tool.

“We also urge civil society organizations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, political stakeholders, and the international community to speak out against this creeping tyranny. Silence now will only embolden the forces of repression.

“Freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and political participation are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. No government or security agency has the authority to suppress them.

“Let it be known. Dr. George Moghalu and Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro stand firmly with the people of Anambra, especially those who yearn for a future rooted in justice, dignity, and the rule of law. Their campaign is built on hope, not fear, on service, not oppression.”

Meanwhile, party youth leader, Comrade Ekene Nnadi has appealed to CP to caution his men and other state sponsored security outfits to refuse to be willing tools in the hands of the government.

He also cautioned Abagana Divisional Police Officer (DPO) against the move, insisting that the party would not tolerate such unlawful arrest henceforth.

“We appeal to the Commissioner of Police to caution his men and other state-sponsored security outfits not to be willing tools in the hands of the state government to intimate, harass or oppress the opposition.

“We also caution Abagana DPO because we will not allow such unlawful arrest again,” he said.